Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘View From The Bridge’ runs at the Studio Stage Door

Featured here is Barry Borgstrom as the lawyer Alfieri, setting the scene in the opening monologye

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “A View From The Bridge,” a gritty drama on the waterfront of Redhook, Brooklyn,

Directed by Paul Kershaw, “A View From The Bridge” features lives of tenement dwelling longshoremen in the 1950s.

Audiences will see significant parallels to today, in Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge,” which shines a light on illegal immigration — the more things change, the more they stay the same. In this case, however, it is Italian people who are making their way to America under the cover of darkness.

Longtime, renowned local director Paul Kershaw has taken Miller’s script, and has transformed the stage and theatre space of the Studio Stage Door right into the streets of mid-century Redhook, Brooklyn, New York.

“A View From The Bridge,” by Arthur Miller, directed by Paul Kershaw, opens Saturday, October 28, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook. It runs Sunday, Oct. 29, then November 1 through 4, and Nov. 8 through 11. All shows are at 7:30 pm. except Sunday, Oct. 29, which is a 2 pm matinee.

The play features Dave Prinn, Michelle McCue, Jelena Jensen, Trevor Lundy, Carter Gulseth, Barry Borgstrom, David Booth, Landon Elliott, Louis Saule, Michael Prestwich, Jack Lindquist, Sean Cloarec, Tace Bradwell and Cedar Gross.

