Paul Rodgers

The Cranbrook clocktower used to stand as part of the historic post office. When that was torn down, the clock was preserved and now stands on Baker street as one of the city’s most recognizable structures.

Gord Delamont, owner of Delamont Jewellers, located right across the street from the tower, has been charged with the upkeep of the tower since 1984. Watch below as he shows us some of the tower’s features and talks about it’s history.