VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

The only Supermoon of 2017 lit up the sky Sunday.

The moon appeared larger and brighter than usual. As the last full moon of the year, this supermoon is known as the Frost Moon. At its closest, the moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth.

Check out these photos taken from around the world including from Washington, D.C., Cadiz, Spain and Northumberland, England.

Photographers from Kitchener, Ont., Tokyo, Japan, Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Kashmir, India also got a glimpse.

The next two supermoons will fall on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, making the latter a blue moon.

The Canadian Press

