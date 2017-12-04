UBC sailbot Ada was recovered off the coast of Florida by a U.S. research vessel. (ADEON photo)

UBC ‘sailbot’ found after 18 months at sea

The boat was en route to Ireland when a storm swept it towards Florida instead

A self-navigating”sailbot” set loose by UBC students last summer has been rescued off the coast of Florida by a U.S. research vessel.

The sailbot, dubbed “Ada” after the first computer scientist and Countess of Lovelace, Augusta Ada King-Noel, was launched off the Newfoundland coast in August 2016.

It was supposed to reach Ireland in what was hoped to be the first sailboat to cross the Atlantic without human help, but was damaged in a storm and the students lost track of it.

That’s until U.S. research vessel Neil Armstrong came upon Ada last week.

Jennifer Miksis-Olds, of the School of Marine Science & Ocean Engineering at the University of New Hampshire, was on board the ship conducting research, and writes about the lucky find in a blog post.

“Late this morning, the R/V Armstrong spotted a disabled autonomous surface vehicle far off the coast of Florida,” said the associate director of research at the University of New Hampshire.

The Neil Armstrong crew picked up the sailbot, strapped it to the vessel’s deck, and headed to Wood Hole, MA, where it is set to arrive on Dec. 15.

UBC said efforts are underway to bring the sailbot back to B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mom, kitten bobcat visit B.C. backyard

Just Posted

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

Local volunteer recognized by Senate

Glenn Dobie receives medal for volunteerism with Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo.

Jaffray Area OCP does not proceed

Following the public hearing on the Jaffray Area Official Community Plan [OCP]… Continue reading

Kootenay authors gather at Lotus Books

An event at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Saturday, Dec. 2, featured eight local authors offering previews of new work.

MBSS Wild Senior boys volleyball finish second at provincial championship

Cranbrook boys fall just short of first ever BC title, lose to Semiahmoo in close final match

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

Audobon calling

Birdwatchers coming together for 118th Christmas Bird Count in East Kootenay

UBC ‘sailbot’ found after 18 months at sea

The boat was en route to Ireland when a storm swept it towards Florida instead

Mom, kitten bobcat visit B.C. backyard

Stopped and said hello Sunday, then disappeared into forest

U.S. Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

The ban bars travel from six mostly Muslim countries

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Most Read