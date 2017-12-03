REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Camping out for epic season opener

Ahead of the season opening at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, ski and snowboard enthusiasts camped overnight to be first on the hill. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Two-headed snake a charmer

Two-and-a-half-year-old Medusa is an extremely rare snake due to her polycephaly: the condition of being born with more than one head. Watch more >

Langley: Cars for Moms impacting lives

A Cars for Moms program is changing lives in the community, taking older cars and getting them road ready for single mothers struggling to get by. Watch more >

Victoria: Vancouver Island beat Raincouver for wettest November

Rain, rain and more rain. That was Novembers theme in Greater Victoria, where residents saw only two dry days. Watch more >

Nanaimo: Cancer patient donates $2M for equipment

Nanaimo resident Gordon Heys gave the last-needed boost for B.C. Cancer Foundation to purchase the third PET/CT scanner in the province Watch more >

Previous story
Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Just Posted

MBSS Wild Senior boys volleyball finish second at provincial championship

Cranbrook boys fall just short of first ever BC title, lose to Semiahmoo in close final match

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Semiahmoo Totems top Mount Baker Wild in thrilling five-set final

Semiahmoo defeats top-seed from Cranbrook to capture gold at BC AAA boys volleyball final at Langley Events Centre

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in 2016

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

Belmont Bulldogs B.C.’s best once again

Vancouver Island squad successfully defends their title at BC provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week