One of the family photos found three years ago on a lost memory card in Victoria. Two hours, 126 shares, and four degrees of separation later, the strangers, who live in Terrace and have since grown their family to four, were found and reunited with the precious images from three years earlier. (Facebook)

B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Two hours and four degrees of separation later, strangers reunited with priceless images

Over 3 years ago, Vancouver Island photographer Jon-Mark Wiltshire found a memory card on the ground in Victoria, filled with a stranger’s priceless family photos. He immediately posted on Facebook to try to find the owners, but had no luck.

As Christmas approached this year, he tried again.

Tuesday (Dec.5) he posted a few of the photos to Facebook with a plea for help.

“These are irreplaceable images from moments in a young family’s life, and I’m hoping you might be able to help me to identify any of the people in these photos so I can get their photos and memory card back to them,” wrote Wiltshire.

A friend shared the post on a Chilliwack hiking group where member Royce Pritchard saw it and recognized the man in the photos.

“I recognized Teddy from my hometown of Hazelton B.C., so I tagged a great photographer friend of mine Derek Flynn who is in closer contact with Teddy and his family,” said Pritchard.

Two hours, 126 shares, and four degrees of separation later, the family, who live in Terrace and have since grown their family to four, were found and reunited with the precious images they lost three years earlier.

“Thank you so much to Jon-Mark and all the people who shared, commented, and tried to help,” wrote Kate Pauline Dillon on Wiltshire’s Facebook post that was responsible for uniting her with her family photos. “This means the world to me. I cannot express the overwhelming feeling of gratitude and love for you all. Thank you a million times, may you have it returned to you one day!”

It seems somehow enchantingly appropriate that two professional photographers helped return these irreplaceable photos to the family.

Wiltshire put the memory card in the mail the next day – an early and unforgettable Christmas present for the young family.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A photo showing then and now. (Facebook)

One of the family photos found three years ago on a lost memory card in Victoria. Two hours, 126 shares, and four degrees of separation later, the strangers, who live in Terrace and have since grown their family to four, were found and reunited with the precious images from three years earlier. (Facebook)

Previous story
VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017
Next story
VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approxmiately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort to open this weekend

The ski hill will be open for the season as of Saturday, Dec. 9

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

Reflecting on fall legislative session

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka talks about working in the official opposition

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Investigation ongoing at Fernie Memorial Arena

The Free Press sat down with City of Fernie officials to discuss what they know as of this time.

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

Feb. 24 brings the Coldest Night again to Cranbrook

A family-friendly winter fundraising event for Cranbrook and Kimberley’s homeless, hungry and hurting; the WALK takes place on the evening of February 24, 2018.

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Cranbrook Legion Continues Tradition of Philanthropy

Friday, November 24, was a busy afternoon at the Legion branch. Branch 24 and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary combined to donated $12,400 to a wide variety of local charities and organizations.

World O’ Words: My bandwidth is full up

This is a relatively new word, but it sounds like it could be a very old one.

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

Most Read