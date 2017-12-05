Aaron Bedard is one of the plaintiffs in the Equitas Society’s class-action lawsuit. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

1. Veterans appeal of lump sum payments defeated in BC Court of Appeals

The federal government had replaced lifelong pensions with a lump sum payment in 2006. See more >

2. Mom, kitten bobcat visit Maple Ridge backyard

The two big cats stopped and said hello Sunday, then disappeared into the forest. See more >

3. Surrey to halt Clayton evictions, legalize illegal suites

This decision comes after the city sent notices to homeowners of 175 illegal suites in East Clayton last August, giving them until Jan. 31, 2018 to remove their multiple suite or face fines and even court action. See more >

4. Truck hitting 152 Street overpass ‘sounded like a bomb going off’

The 152 Street overpass over Highway 99 was closed Monday evening following damage that occurred earlier in the day, when a semi truck towing a trailer hit it while travelling north on the highway. See more >

5. ‘Mommy’ group happy to help women escaping abusive relationship

A group of moms who met 15 years ago are doing what they can to help women in transition. See more >

