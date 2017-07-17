U12 Cranbrook Jr. Bandits win silver medal at home tournament

The Cranbrook Jr. Bandits baseball program hosted a pair of home tournaments over the weekend for U10 and U12 players.

Both ‘Slugfest’ competitions were held at Confederation Park from Friday to Sunday afternoon and featured 12 total teams with a Cranbrook representative in each age group.

In the U10 tournament, the Bandits earned a 1-2 record in the round-robin play after falling to the West Kootenay Tigers 19-2, the Lethbridge SWLL All Stars 16-10, and then beating the Medicine Hat Crush 14-6.

The single win was good enough for Cranbrook to advance to the bronze medal game where they lost to Medicine Hat AAA 9-4.

The tournament was won by the Tigers who beat Lethbridge SWLL 11-9.

On the U12 side, the Bandits put up at 2-1 record in the round robin. They kicked off the tournament with an 11-5 loss to Calgary’s Rocky Mountain LL AAA, but then beat Moose Jaw 17-3 and the Medicine Hat Black Aces 11-8.

The success booked them a trip to the championship game where they had a rematch against Rocky Mountain. Despite an impressive late home run, the Bandits ended up winning a silver medal after an 8-5 loss.

Cranbrook’s neighbour Kimberley was also represented at the U12 tournament. The Kimberley D-backs exited the round robin stage with a 2-1 record after losing to the eventual Rocky Mountain champs 11-5 but beating Moose Jaw 14-4 and Rocky Mountain LL AA 10-9.

In the bronze medal game, the D-backs fell to the Black Aces 7-5 and ended the weekend with a fourth place finish.