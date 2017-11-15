Tean Buchy still in the hunt at Nationals

Team Buchy had a three win, two loss record heading into Wednesday’s action at the Canadian Mixed Curling championships in Swan River, Manitoba this week. The team is currently third in pool B.

Buch, along with third Lori Buchy, second Dave Toffolo and lead Robyn Toffolo, got off to a slow start, losing 12 – 1 to Northern Ontario’s Roberts. He then won 5 – 4 over Ontario’s Anderson, followed by a win 9 – 2 over Watts of Prince Edward Island. That was followed by a loss to Nova Scotia’s McDougall, 4 – 6, then another win over Smallwood of the Yukon (6 – 3).

Northwest Territories’ Jamie Koe, New Brunswick’s Charlie Sullivan and Quebec’s Robert Desjardins remain the only undefeated teams after six draws

Playoffs are scheduled for today and Friday, with bronze and gold medal games on Saturday. You can follow the action with live streaming at cbcsports.ca