Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

Team B.C. won second straight bronze at the nationals. (Contributed)

B.C. defeats Saskatchewan 2-1 in overtime.

Team B.C. brought home bronze from National Women’s U-18 Championship for the second straight year.

B.C. defeated Team Saskatchewan 2-1 in overtime in Quebec City, Quebec on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Jenna Buglioni (Port Moody) opened the game scoring midway through the second period with help from Katie Chan (Richmond) and Anne Cherkowski (Coldstream).

Saskatchewan tied the game late in the second and forced the game to overtime when neither team could find the back of the net in the third.

On the powerplay, Rylind MacKinnon (Cranbrook) picked up her second goal of the tournament and the game winner in overtime. MacKinnon also was awarded Player of the Game for Team B.C.

Team B.C. outshot Saskatchewan 38–22 and Kendra Woodland (Kamloops) picked up the win in net.

Team B.C. went 3-0 in the round robin, defeating Saskatchewan 2–0, Manitoba 3–0 and Quebec 4–3.

B.C. fell short against tough Ontario Red 6–1 in the semifinal.

Ontario Red defeated Ontario Blue to win the national title for the fourth straight year, and 11th time since the tournament’s inception in 2001.

B.C. has three bronze medals total at the nationals.

Tournament alumni include Megan Agosta, Marie-Philip Poulin, Jillian Saulnier, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Johnston, Laura Fortino, Mélodie Daoust and Jennifer Wakefield.

This year, Team B.C. featured 10 returning players: Courtney Vorster (Richmond), Kate Stuart (Chilliwack), Stephanie Wallace (Vancouver), Maryna MacDonald (Port Alberni), Emma Hall (Maple Ridge), Alex Allan (Abbotsfored), Mikayla Capelle (Dawson Creek), Reece Hunt (Nelson), Kate Reilly (Richmond) and Woodland.

Vorster, Team B.C. captin, and Woodland have competed with Hockey Canada.

Vorster, Woodland, Stuart have been invited to Hockey Canada camps.

Graduating players include Danika Pasqua (Langley), Myah Bowal (Terrace), Sophie Lalor (Penticton), Camryn Wong (Vancouver), Vorster, Woodland, Stuart, Hall, MacDonald, Allan, Capelle and MacKinnon.

Chanreet Bassi (Lake Country) and Jaise Skinner (Penticton) also played for Team B.C.

Team B.C. was coached by Graham Thomas, Dominique Di Rocco and James Wood. Other team officials include Eddy Guay, Katie Greenway, Matthew Davey, Michelle Beland, Brianna Davey, Kevin Misumi and Whitney Juskiewicz.

