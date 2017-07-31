Pair of local boxers win big at Ringside World Championship

Two Cranbrook residents brought home some hardware after competing at the 17th annual Ringside World Championship tournament in Independence, Missouri.

Troy Bannink and Tom White, both coaches with the Cranbrook Eagles Boxing Club, competed at the event from July 24 to 29 and both won belts as world champions.

White won his first fight and then earned his belt after the second fighter dropped out. Bannick, meanwhile, won his second straight title, having also earned a belt at the competition last summer.

It’s been a busy summer for the Eagles club and it will continue with a week-long boxing camp in Nelson this month. Local youth fighters Dylan Clark, Nike Blackmore, Payton Muhlig, Dylan Muhlig, Connor Ferrier and Owen Jolie will all attend the camp run by Eagles coach Bill Watson.