Ashley and Colten Teubert in 2013, prior to the birth of their son, Greyson. (File photo)

Online campaign aims to help family of former NHLer Colten Teubert

Ashley Teubert scheduled for brain surgery in January

An online fundraiser to help the family of White Rock hockey player Colten Teubert – called “Ashley’s Angels” – has been gaining support since being launched earlier this fall.

Teubert – a Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum who was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2007 and later played for the Edmonton Oilers – and his family, including wife, Ashley, and children Greyson, 4, and Layli, 2, live in Blaine, Wash. and are currently awaiting a Jan. 6 surgery date for Ashley, who, according to the fundraising page, is to have brain surgery to remove a lesion on her right temporal lobe. In the meantime, she is at risk of an aneurysm or stroke, the page notes.

The online campaign was started by Jenna Mulock, the wife of one of Teubert’s former teammates with the Iserlohn Roosters, a professional team in the Germany-based Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

While awaiting his wife’s surgery, Teubert has put his hockey career on hold. Funds raised through the campaign will help alleviate the family’s financial burden.

“When I asked Ashley how she was feeling, she was just so happy that she won’t be bed-ridden for the kids on Christmas morning. This is the type of person she is; rock solid, with selfless love for her husband and children,” Mulock writes.

To date, the fundraiser has raised $2,898 towards the total goal of $5,000.

Four years ago, the Teuberts – who met while Colten played for the Oklahoma City Barons of the American Hockey League – were featured in the Peace Arch News when, with their first child set to arrive, they were initially denied service at Peace Arch Hospital due to insurance coverage issues.

The fundraising page can be found here.

Previous story
Quesnel to host 2019 B.C. men’s curling championship

Just Posted

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

Let’s go skating! That’ll be $5 million please.

All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Researchers look at neuron numbers to determines species’ intelligence

UPDATE: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

Child struck at crosswalk in Abbotsford

Missing plane search focuses over Revelstoke reservoir

Weather is hampering the search for a missing plane that took off from Penticton, Saturday

Who donates 10-year-old food?

Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

Most Read