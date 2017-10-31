Mount Baker Wild volleyball teams compete hard in busy weekend

Senior girls place second in Okotoks, junior boys finish first at home tournament

All four Mount Baker Secondary School Wild volleyball teams were in action over the weekend, with the senior teams on the road and the juniors hosting tournaments.

Both Senior teams were in Okotoks, Alberta and the girls placed second, while the boys finished in fourth place, at their respective tournaments.

The Junior girls, meanwhile, hosted a tournament at Parkland Middle School and finished in fourth place, while the Junior boys were at Mount Baker and came in first place.

Coming up next weekend, the Junior East Kootenay regionals are being hosted at Parkland (girls) and Mount Baker (boys) on Friday and Saturday. The Senior girls will be in Kimberley for the weekend playing at Selkirk Secondary.

