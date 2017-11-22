Mount Baker Wild Senior boys soccer team set to begin Provincials

Team kicks off AAA B.C. Championship tournament on Thursday, play Sentinel and Dr. Charles Best

The Mount Baker Secondary Senior boys soccer team are in Burnaby for the weekend, as they prepare to face off against the top similarly-sized schools in B.C. at the AAA Boys Provincial Championship.

As the only AAA school in the local region, the Wild receive automatic entry into the tournament and last year placed 15th out of 16 total teams.

With every game of the tourney held at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex, Mount Baker plays their first game against West Vancouver’s Sentinel Secondary at 11 a.m. on Thursday and then play Coquitlam’s Dr. Charles Best Secondary at 2:45 p.m.

On Thursday, the Wild end their round robin play with a 9:00 a.m. game against Vancouver’s Kitsilano Secondary. The knockout round then commences later that day and the championship games continue on Saturday.

Back in Cranbrook, meanwhile, the Wild Senior volleyball teams are hosting a tournament on Thursday and Friday. It will be the two teams’ final competition before heading to Langley next week for their Provincial tournaments.

Heading into the AAA competition, the Senior boys volleyball team are the top-ranked school in the province and will look to use their home event to gain momentum.

Previous story
Kootenay Ice ‘crumble’ in 5-2 loss to Winterhawks

Just Posted

Cranbrook gets new, much-needed psychologist

Dr. Thompson is now the only registered psychologist in the entire East Kootenay

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Trouble at the drive-thru

Customer freaks out after finding order not complete

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

First Nations want answers to their disappearances

Pedestrian hit moments after receiving safety reflector from police

The Vancouver Island man was treated for minor injuries by police at the scene

FortisBC LNG site exports first shipment of gas to China

The shipment is part of a pilot project that could see more exports in the future.

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Provincial government agrees to pay back more than $5.5 million in deducted fees

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Most Read

  • Kootenay Ice ‘crumble’ in 5-2 loss to Winterhawks

    Coach frustrated by selfish, undisciplined play during visit from one of WHL’s best teams

  • Countdown to BC Winter Games begins

    Olympic athletes will be on hand to watch the torchlighting ceremony Wednesday evening in Kamloops

  • Mount Baker Wild Senior boys soccer team set to begin Provincials

    Team kicks off AAA B.C. Championship tournament on Thursday, play Sentinel and Dr. Charles Best