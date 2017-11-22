Mount Baker Wild Senior boys soccer team set to begin Provincials

The Mount Baker Secondary Senior boys soccer team are in Burnaby for the weekend, as they prepare to face off against the top similarly-sized schools in B.C. at the AAA Boys Provincial Championship.

As the only AAA school in the local region, the Wild receive automatic entry into the tournament and last year placed 15th out of 16 total teams.

With every game of the tourney held at the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex, Mount Baker plays their first game against West Vancouver’s Sentinel Secondary at 11 a.m. on Thursday and then play Coquitlam’s Dr. Charles Best Secondary at 2:45 p.m.

On Thursday, the Wild end their round robin play with a 9:00 a.m. game against Vancouver’s Kitsilano Secondary. The knockout round then commences later that day and the championship games continue on Saturday.

Back in Cranbrook, meanwhile, the Wild Senior volleyball teams are hosting a tournament on Thursday and Friday. It will be the two teams’ final competition before heading to Langley next week for their Provincial tournaments.

Heading into the AAA competition, the Senior boys volleyball team are the top-ranked school in the province and will look to use their home event to gain momentum.