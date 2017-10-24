MBSS Wild volleyball teams win big over weekend

Senior boys win in Fernie, junior teams both finish first place in Creston tournament

The MBSS Wild Senior Boys volleyball team in Fernie. Left to right back row: Colden Edey, Graydon Dawson, Dawson Atwood, Caleb Peters, Jordan Simpson, Param Dhillon, Riley Byman, Quinn Grist, Spencer Gustar (coach) Front row: Zack van der Velden, Sebastian Butler, Cole Dillabough (Photo Credit: Kristal Simpson)

It was a very successful weekend for Mount Baker Secondary’s volleyball teams, as three teams won tournaments.

The Senior Boys were in Fernie over the weekend a beat Elkford 25-12 and 25-18, before handing Fernie a 3-set loss (18-25, 25-13, 15-8). In the semifinals. The team played Fernie Academy and won in three again (25-18, 23-25, 15-7).

In the finals, the team had a five-set rematch against Fernie and won in straight sets with 25-15, 25-12 and 25-23 victories.

The team’s roster includes College of the Rockies Avalanche recruit Caleb Peters as well as Colden Edey, Graydon Dawson, Dawson Atwood, Jordan Simpson, Param Dhillon, Riley Byman, Quinn Grist, Zack van der Velden, Sebastian Butler and Cole Dillabough

In Creston, meanwhile, both the Wild Junior boys and girls won their tournaments.

Coming up this weekend, the Senior volleyball teams will travel to Okotoks, Alberta while the Juniors host tournaments. The girls play on Friday and Saturday at Parkland Middle School, and the boys play on Saturday at Mount Baker.