MBSS Wild Senior boys soccer finish 14th at Provincials

High school team wins single consolation game, improve final ranking from last year’s event

It’s a step in the right direction for the Mount Baker Secondary Wild soccer program.

Competing in the AAA Senior Boys Provincial Championship in Burnaby over the weekend, the Cranbrook team finished 14th out of 16 teams, after placing 15th in 2016.

Kicking things off on Thursday, the Wild had an admirable showing against Sentinel Secondary but fell 3-2. Later that afternoon, Mount Baker lost 3-0 to Dr. Charles Best Secondary.

Wrapping up the round robin on Friday with a 4-1 loss to Kitsilano, championship dreams were dashed before they even began. As the fourth-seed in their pool, however, they paired up with fellow fourth-seeded Robert A. McMath Secondary in their first consolation game.

Grinding out a 3-1 win over the Richmond school, the Wild closed out their tournament on Saturday with a 6-0 loss to Vancouver prep school St. George’s.

The single win was good enough for the Baker boys to place above McMath and North Peace Secondary and return to Cranbrook with their heads held high.

Dr. Charles Best ended up winning the provincial tournament, beating Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary 2-1 in the final game of the weekend.

With the soccer season wrapped up, the B.C. High School Volleyball Provincial Championship will take place at the Langley Events Centre from November 29 to December 2.

Mount Baker has two teams representing the school at the tournaments, with the Senior boys competing in the AAA championship and the Senior girls in the AAAA competition. The Wild boys are the top-ranked team in the province heading into the event.

