MBSS Wild basketball teams shine in Calgary tourneys

Three Cranbrook high school teams hit the road over weekend, pick up wins against tough opposition

The 2017-18 Junior girls volleyball team pose after going 3-0 at the John G. Diefenbaker Invitational Basketball Tournament. Left to right (back row): Anna Wooley, Summer Blackmore, Taliya Stepan, Kyra Doehle, Josie Mackie, Demi Willumeit, Paula Sanchez, Ashley Giesbrecht. Front row: Kylee Conroy, Kiara Ker, Kali Ewaskow, Asia Mullin, Alex Demarchi. (Photo courtesy of Natasha Ewaskow)

Although the success of the Senior boys volleyball team overshadowed the rest of the Mount Baker Secondary athletics program over the weekend, basketball is set to take over the school for the winter.

Three Wild hoops squads were already in action in Calgary while the volleyball provincials were taking place in Langley and they all showed that they will be teams to watch.

Both Junior teams were participating in a tournament hosted by John G. Diefenbaker High School. Defeating the hosts and Central Memorial High School, the Wild boys advanced to the championship game.

Unfortunately, the boys then ran into the much taller William Aberhart High School team. While they battled very hard, they eventually succumbed to the bigger team.

The Junior girls, meanwhile, showed a balanced attack and won all three of their games. They defeated Diefenbaker High 62-25, Bishop McNally High 73-34, and Henry Wisewood High 69-28. Wild athlete Summer Blackmore was named the tournament MVP.

At the District Four Invitational, also held in Calgary, the Senior girls basketball team lost to St. Francis in their opening game, but rallied to defeat Forest Lawn before being edged out by Foothills Composite from Okotoks in their final game.

The girls have already been plagued by injuries and sickness this year, and played with only 8 players over the weekend.

This upcoming weekend, the Junior girls and boys play again in Calgary, while the Senior girls are in Red Deer, and the Senior boys are in Cardston.