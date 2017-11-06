The Junior boys volleyball team in action against Fernie during their home tournament on Saturday, November 4, 2017. (Brad McLeod Photo)

MBSS Senior girls, Junior boys win volleyball tournaments over weekend

Three teams compete at local competitions, Wild pick up two championships and a silver medal

It was a great weekend for the Mount Baker Secondary Wild volleyball program, as all three teams in action had great tremendous success.

Playing in neighbouring Kimberley, the MBSS Senior girls team won the Selkirk Senior Secondary Girls Invitational tournament, which had a total of ten schools in attendance.

The Junior girls, meanwhile, finished second in the East Kootenay finals which were held at Parkland Middle School. Despite the eventual loss, the Wild made Jaffray earn their championship victory with two close games (25-18 and 20-21).

Also playing at home, at the MBSS gym, the Junior boys finished first in the East Kootenay Finals, beating Creston in two games in the final match.

The Wild teams will have a slow November, with a few weeks away from game-action before hosting a Senior volleyball tournament in the third week of the month and then sending off both Senior teams to the B.C. Provincial Championships in Langley from November 29 to December 2.

The Mount Baker Senior boys soccer team will also travel to Provincials that same week, playing in Burnaby from November 23 to 26.

