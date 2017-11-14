Peyton Krebs (left) skates against Team Canada Black at the 2017 U-17 Hockey Challenge. (@HC_WU17 twitter photo)

Krebs, Byram win silver medal at World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Kootenay Ice rookie, Cranbrook-native help lead Team Canada Red to championship match

Two familiar names to the city of Cranbrook were instrumental parts of the silver medal winning team at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Kootenay Ice rookie forward Peyton Krebs and locally-raised defenceman Bowen Byram both played for Team Canada Red at the Dawson Creek/Fort St. John tournament, and were quite successful.

Krebs was named the team’s captain and had a goal and five assists in five games. Byram, on the other hand, had a goal and four assists in six games and was named to the tournament’s five-player All-Star team.

Going 1-2 in the round robin, Team Red beat Team Canada Black in the quarterfinals. They then beat the eventual bronze-medal-winning Czech Republic to book a trip to the finals against the United States.

The U.S., who were undefeated in the entire tournament, beat Canada Red 6-4 in a close game that included a Byram power play goal assisted by Krebs.

Both players have since returned to the WHL, with Krebs rejoining the Ice and Byram returning to the Vancouver Giants.

