Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs (left) and Bowen Byram (right) were named to the leadership group for Team Canada Red at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Krebs and Byram named to Team Canada Red leadership group at World U-17s

Ice rookie forward, locally raised defencemen serving as captain and alternate for national team

There are three separate teams representing Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, B.C., but for Cranbrook fans, the choice of which group to support should be obvious.

The captains for Canada White, Red and Black were announced on Sunday and one team has a double-dose of local talent.

Team Canada Red will be captained by Kootenay Ice rookie phenom Peyton Krebs, with Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram serving as an alternate along with QMJHL prospect Xavier Simoneau.

Krebs, who is from Okotoks, Alberta and was the Ice’s first overall selection in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, has put up 19 points in 21 games in his WHL career so far and is tied for second in team scoring this season.

Byram, a locally developed player who went third overall in the same draft and was selected by the Vancouver Giants, is one of the league’s top rookie defencemen and has nine points in 15 games this season.

Although Canada Red lost their opening game of the tournament 4-2 to Finland on Sunday, Krebs scored a goal for his team.

In addition to Krebs, the captains of the two other Canadian teams are also representatives of the WHL. Braden Schneider of the Brandon Wheat Kings is wearing the ‘C’ for Team White, while Sasha Mutala of the Tri-City Americans will be the leader for Team Black.

Krebs, Byram and Canada Red continue their quest for a Gold medal on Monday at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Sweden, and then conclude the round robin on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against Russia.

Krebs will return to the Ice following the tournament’s final matches on Saturday, November 11.

Previous story
Team B.C. wins bronze at women’s hockey nationals
Next story
MBSS Senior girls, Junior boys win volleyball tournaments over weekend

Just Posted

Jumbo resort consultants willing to work with Ktunaxa

Despite court ruling, project in standstill as proponents deal with government oversight

Polygamous leader to launch charter challenge

Winston Blackmore back in Cranbrook Supreme Court to argue guilty finding in polygamy case.

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Gas prices going up

Several factors led to latest rise says petroleum analyst

Caribou populations continue to decline due to loss of habitat: federal report

There are only 17 caribou in the Purcell Mountain range and 11 in the Selkirks

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for East Kootenay

Cold Arctic front meets with coastal low-pressure system, creating high snowfall

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Most Read