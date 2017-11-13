Kootenay Ice trade Barrett Sheen to Moose Jaw

Big winger sent to Warriors in exchange for fifth round draft pick, hours following Fleury deal

Just a few hours after announcing the trade of captain Cale Fleury, the Kootenay Ice announced that 19-year-old forward Barrett Sheen had been sent to the Moose Jaw Warriors for a fifth round draft pick in 2018.

Sheen – who is currently in the middle of his third season in the WHL – played 73 regular season games with the Ice, collecting 10 goals, 15 assists and 180 penalty minutes.

According to Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell, the move was partly motivated by the team’s need to reduce their numbers. After acquiring 16-year-old forward Cole Muir and 18-year-old defenceman Jonathan Smart from the Regina Pats in exchange for Fleury, the team needed to make another move.

“In our deal with Regina, we added a couple of players, so our group is [now] set where it’s at,” Cockell said. “Barrett will get an opportunity to go [to Moose Jaw], play in a different environment and help them.

“We’ll miss [Sheen’s] presence on the ice and he worked hard. His teammates liked him [but] sometimes you have to make hard decisions.”

Kootenay will play their first game without Fleury and Sheen on Tuesday, when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.

NOTES: The Ice also announced that they had reassigned 19-year-old goaltender Kurtis Chapman to the Calgary Mustangs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Chapman appeared in ten games with the Ice this season posting a 3.91 goals against average, a .880 save percentage and a record of 4-5-0-0. The team now have two goaltenders, 18-year-old Bailey Brkin and 17-year-old Duncan McGovern.