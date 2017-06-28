Kootenay Ice select Slovakian defenceman Martin Bodak at CHL Import Draft

With their second pick at the 2017 CHL Import Draft, the Kootenay Ice selected defenceman Martin Bodak, from Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia, 63rd overall.

The 1998-born Bodak recorded seven goals and 22 points in 38 games with Tappara U20 in Jr. A SM-Liiga last season. The 6’1”, 194-pound defender also played for Slovakia at the U20 World Junior Championships.

“Martin is a guy we feel can come in and play in all situations right away,” said Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell in a team release. “He is an experienced player that will upgrade our blueline immediately.”

The Ice also selected 17-year-old forward Gilian Kohler third overall in the import draft earlier in the day.