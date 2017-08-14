Kootenay Ice release 2017-18 training camp schedule and roster

Prospect and main camp to be held from August 25 to 30 at Western Financial Place

The Kootenay Ice announced the schedule for their 2017 training camp on Monday afternoon and also revealed the full list of players who will be in attendance.

The six-day camp begins with a ‘Prospects Camp’ which starts on Friday, August 25. The team’s ‘Main Camp’, for returning players, will then begin on Monday, August 28.

The prospects camp will include 12 ice times, as well as fitness testing, meetings and presentations with Ice staff members. Main Camp will follow a similar schedule but with 18 ice times and will also feature a barbecue with players, parents, billets and alumni.

The camp will include several intrasquad scrimmages with groups, named after former Ice players and current team ambassadors, facing off at various times.

As part of the prospects camp, Team Cracknell will play Team Sinclair at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 and again on Sunday, August 27 at the same time.

At main camp, Cracknell will play Sinclair at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28. On Tuesday, Cracknell will play Team Lieuwen at 10:00 a.m. and Sinclair will play Lieuwen at 4:45 p.m.

The intrasquad Black/White game will then be held at 7:00 p.m on Wednesday, August 30.

The roster for camp includes 31 forwards, 18 defencemen and six goalies. This list features 16 returning players and 19 players who spent the majority of last season in the WHL.

Players from last year’s roster who are not returning include forwards Austin Wellsby and Reed Morison, defencemen Troy Murray, Kurtis Rutledge and Fedor Rudakov, and goaltender Payton Lee.

Only two of these players were known to not be returning to the Ice; Lee aged out of the WHL at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season and Wellsby announced his signing with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs in late June.

With the absence of Wellsby, Murray and Rutledge, the Ice are already at their allowed three 20-year-old players for next season with those spots taken by returning forward Colton Kroeker and off-season acquisitions Jordan Henderson, a defenceman, and Mario Petit, a goalie.

Training Camp sessions will be held at Western Financial Place and are free to the public, however, the team stated in their release that “donations to the Ice Education Fund will be accepted and greatly appreciated.”

For a complete look at the training camp schedule and roster, follow the links on the team’s original press release on their website.