Kootenay Ice recall 15-year-old prospect Connor McClennon

Recent second overall Bantam Draft pick expected to make WHL debut on emergency basis this Friday

The Kootenay Ice announced on Wednesday that they have recalled 2002-born forward Connor McClennon on an emergency basis.

McClennon is expected to make his WHL debut on Friday, November 10 when the Ice host the Prince Albert Raiders at Western Financial Place.

The Wainwright, Alberta native was selected in the first round (second overall) in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, and played in two preseason games with Kootenay, picking up two assists.

So far this season, McClennon has amassed 19 points in 12 games with the Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep in the CSSHL this season. He also represented Team Alberta in the WHL Cup in October — a showcase of the top U-16 talent in Canada — where he registered 10 points in five games en route to a silver medal.

In the Ice’s last game, the team was missing forwards Peyton Krebs — who is playing in the World U-17 Hockey Challenge — as well as Jeff de Wit (lower body injury) and Vince Loschiavo.

