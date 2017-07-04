Kootenay Ice reach 1,713 season tickets sold at conclusion of ‘Drive to 25’

Team falls shy of original 2,500 ticket goal, have already surpassed last year’s total by almost 400

The Kootenay Ice’s ‘Drive to 25’ season ticket campaign wrapped up last week and the team announced that they had sold a total of 1,713 season seats.

The campaign ran from the middle of May to the end of June with the communicated goal to reach 2,500 season seats before June 30.

“We are off to a good start towards our goal of 2,500 season seats and we feel like there is some momentum gathering,” said team president and general manager Matt Cockell in a team press release. “Our entire staff is excited to do the work and continue to get out in the community and talk about the value of being an Ice season ticket holder.

“Our goal of 2,500 season seat holders continues to be the target.”

Last season, under the organization’s previous ownership, the Ice sold just 1,315 season tickets. During the 2016-17 season, the team’s average attendance at Western Financial Place was 1,754.

The Drive to 25 campaign featured reduced pricing and exclusive benefits for those who purchased season seats before June 30.

“Our corporate partners have really stepped up and offered some tremendous prizes to help enable the participation we have seen thus far, we are humbled and appreciative,” Cockell added.

Even though the Drive to 25 campaign is over, the Ice announced that they will continue to offer “significant benefits and price savings with regular season seat pricing.” According to the release, all season seat holders will receive 10% off concessions, a minimum of five rain check nights for unused season seats and 15% off regular priced retail items at Western Financial Place.

Season seats for the 2017-18 Kootenay Ice season can be purchased by calling 250-417-0322, stopping by the Kootenay Ice at Western Financial Place or ordering online at ICEcountry.ca.