Kootenay Ice hire mental skills coach Doug Swanson

New coaching staff addition brings over 20 years of multifaceted experience to WHL club

On Saturday afternoon, the Kootenay Ice announced the hiring of Doug Swanson as its new mental skills coach.

According to a team release, Swanson has over 20 years of experience as a mental skills coach working with numerous athletes in diversified sports disciplines including hockey, basketball, figure skating, golf, volleyball, ringette, baseball, swimming, synchronized swimming and gymnastics.

Swanson has worked with numerous high-performance hockey programs in the WHL, Hockey Alberta and currently supports the U18 and development female high-performance program.

“We continue to look for ways to add great people in various disciplines to support the development of our players,” said president and general manager Matt Cockell. “Mental skill development is an important part of the player experience and we are excited to add someone with [Swanson’s] experience to our staff.”

Swanson will work closely with Ice players and coaching staff throughout the season and also be involved in future player development camps the Ice hold for prospects.