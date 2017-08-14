Kootenay Ice hire Laurie Dickson as new health and wellness coach

The Kootenay Ice announced on Monday morning the hiring of Laurie Dickson as their new health and wellness coach.

Dickson joins the Ice with an accomplished background in training and fitness. She is a two-time world champion professional fitness model, physique judge, Team Isagenix athlete, champion motocross racer and coach, provincial mountain bike racer and is currently competing in road racing.

“Laurie will motivate and educate our players on daily health and wellness habits (choices) that are required for consistent performance,” said Matt Cockell, Kootenay president and general manager, in a team release. “Adding experienced professionals in areas such as health and wellness, sports science, strength and conditioning and mental skills will provide our players with the best opportunity for development working closely with our coaching staff.”

In addition to her impressive accomplishments, Dickson is also an internationally published fitness writer, motivational speaker, NPAA Coach of the Year 2013 and International Women’s Day athlete.

Over the past few years, Dickson has received numerous awards for her business Aspire2bFit, located in Cranbrook.

Dickson will advocate mindset and keeping focused on creating healthy functional habits, for setting goals within the team and proper ‘fuel’ sources for optimal performance.