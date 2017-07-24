Kootenay Ice hire Adam Douglas as new sports performance consultant

The Kootenay Ice added yet another to piece to their growing staff on Monday morning with the hiring of Adam Douglas as their new sports performance consultant.

According to a team release, Douglas will be responsible for athlete testing, programming, training schedules and utilizing data to provide feedback to the Ice coaching staff on rest and recovery.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Adam’s background and experience join our staff,” said president and general manager Matt Cockell. “He is a leader in his field and will be a key resource for our organization moving forward.”

In addition to his new role with the Ice, Douglas currently serves as the manager of sports performance for Hockey Canada men’s ‘High Performance’ teams and IST lead, strength and conditioning for Hockey Canada women’s ‘High Performance’ teams.

In his roles with Hockey Canada, Adam oversees all elements of the sports performance program for the World Juniors and U18 men’s programs, as well as the management of strength and conditioning coaches for the U18, development and national women’s team.

Douglas was a member of teams that won a gold medal at the 2015 men’s World Juniors tournament, the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games and the 2012 women’s World Championship.

Along with his work with Hockey Canada, Adam is the head strength and conditioning coach at York University in Toronto where he oversees the training of 13 varsity teams. Prior to York, he was the Conditioning Coach with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Douglas is working on completing his Ph.D. from York University where he is studying on-ice player monitoring in elite ice hockey players. He previously earned his bachelor degree in physical and health education at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and his master’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from York.

He is a certified strength and conditioning coach (CSCS) and a registered strength and conditioning coach with distinction (RSCC*D) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is a certified exercise physiologist (CEP) through the Canadian Society of Exercise Physiologists.