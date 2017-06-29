Kootenay Ice add Cameron Hausinger from Red Deer Rebels

Team gives up fourth round pick in 2018 WHL Bantam Draft in exchange for 1999-born forward

New Kootenay addition Cameron Hausinger is robbed by former goalie Payton Lee during a game on December 30, 2016 between the Ice and the Red Deer Rebels.

The Kootenay Ice announced on Thursday afternoon that they have acquired forward Cameron Hausinger from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a 2018 fourth round draft pick.

The draft pick heading to Red Deer was acquired by the Ice at the trade deadline during the 2016-17 season.

The 18-year-old winger from Anchorage, Alaska, recorded seven goals and 15 points in 61 games with Red Deer and Saskatoon last season. He is listed at 5’10 and 188 pounds.

“[Hausinger] brings a level of intensity, compete and energy that will help our entire group,” said Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell in a team release. “[As a 1999-born player], we see him as a versatile player in our line-up that fits well with what we are trying to do today and in the future.”

Hausinger was originally drafted by the Blades in the seventh round (135th overall) of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. During his 2015-16 rookie year, he scored six goals and had five assists for 11 points in 58 games.

The Blades traded Hausinger to the Rebels on November 25, 2016 in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2017 and fifth-rounder in 2018.

In eight career games against Kootenay, Hausinger put up four goals and an assist, including a two-goal performance against Kootenay on November 25, 2016.

He is the second player the Ice have acquired through trade this off-season, having traded a conditional 2018 sixth-round pick for Everett Silvertips goalie Mario Petit in May.