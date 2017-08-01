Kootenay Ice acquire veteran defenceman Jordan Henderson from Medicine Hat

Jordan Henderson stretches at the centre ice line of Western Financial Place as a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2016-17 season. (Brad McLeod Photo)

The Kootenay Ice made a trade on Tuesday afternoon, acquiring defenceman Jordan Henderson from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a conditional sixth round draft pick at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 1997-born blueliner has played three seasons in the WHL and recorded six goals and 27 points in 61 games with Spokane, Saskatoon and Medicine Hat during the 2016-17 season.

During his 26 regular season games with the Tigers last year, Henderson collected five goals and 19 points while being a +29.

“Jordan is a veteran defenceman who had a very strong finish to his 19-year-old season,” said Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell in a team release. “He skates well, brings energy to the room and we think he will have an opportunity to earn an enhanced role with the Ice.”

In two games played at Western Financial Place last season, both with the Tigers, Henderson had a goal and two assists with a +5 rating.

Henderson, who is listed at 6’0 and 180 pounds, was a fourth round (72nd overall) draft pick by the Spokane Chiefs in 2012. He played minor hockey with the Vancouver NE Chiefs.