Kootenay Ice acquire 2000-born goalie Duncan McGovern from Tigers

Team makes another trade as they exchange fifth-round draft pick in 2019 for another netminder

The Kootenay Ice’s ever-evolving goaltending situation took another step on Monday, as the team acquired 2000-born Duncan McGovern from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2019.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native played 15 games during the 2016-17 season – seven with the Tigers and eight with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Dauphin Kings. In those seven games with the Tigers last season McGovern recorded a 4.28 goals against average and a 0.854 save percentage.

“Duncan is a young goaltender that provides some stability at the goaltender position in our 2000 age group,” said Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell in a team release. “We expect him to compete and increase the level of competition for the net in practice and games.”

McGovern was originally selected in the fifth-round (91st overall) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft by the Tigers. In his only appearance this year, playing 11 minutes against the Prince Albert Raiders, he let in a goal on two shots.

The 17-year-old joins current goaltenders Bailey Brkin (1999-born) and Kurtis Chapman (1998-born), who have been splitting time so far this season.

In six games, Chapman has two wins, a 3.79 goals against average and a 0.873 save percentage. Brkin, meanwhile, has played in nine games and has a 4.26 goals against average and a 0.879 save percentage.

Both Brkin and Chapman were added to the team through trades during preseason. While head coach James Patrick called goaltending the “least of [the team’s] concerns” only a week and a half ago, after Saturday’s game he admitted that it “wasn’t [the Ice’s] best night in net.”

Kootenay’s next game will be played on Tuesday night, at home, against the Regina Pats.

