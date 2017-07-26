Kimberley Dynamiters Joe Karpyshyn commits to Junior A for 2017-18

Forward set to return to AJHL with Calgary Mustangs after a half-season with Nitros last year

Josh Lockhart

The Kimberley Dynamiters have helped yet another player move up to a higher level of hockey. Joe Karpyhsyn (‘98) has committed to the Calgary Mustangs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the 2017-18 season.

Kimberley Dynamiters general manager and head coach Derek Stuart said that he is happy for Karpyshyn, but is also sad to be losing him.

“He helped us a lot on the ice, averaging a point per game [and] being the agitator that he was,” Stuart said. “It’s something we’re going to miss, and it’s going to be hard to replace a guy like Joe.”

Karpyshyn, who is originally from Calgary, is thrilled to be back in Junior A after splitting last season between the Olds Grizzlies (AJHL) and the Dynamiters.

“I’m really excited to play Junior A next year,” he said. “I’m confident in our team and I believe we’ll have a good year.”

During his time with the Nitros, Karpyshyn scored nine goals and picked up 17 assists in 18 games, while adding five goals and nine assists in 17 playoff games.

Karpyshyn believes that his time and exposure in Kimberley helped get him back to Junior A.

“Playing for the Nitros was a great experience,” he said. “It helped me get back to Junior A by playing a lot of minutes and getting confidence in my game back in all three zones of the ice.

“The way coach Stuart runs the team, the expectations are exactly like Junior A, so it’ll be easy to adjust next season.”

Karpyshyn joins Cooper Page and Chase Miller as Dynamiters who have moved on to Junior A clubs after last season. Karpyshyn and Miller will both be sporting Mustangs uniforms next season.

Stuart is pleased to be seeing so many players moving to Junior A after getting their confidence back by buying into the team’s system.

“As an organization, that is our primary goal, to help players move on,” Stuart said. “We are very excited and happy to help Joe in that regard.”

As for Karpyshyn, despite his excitement, he knows that he will also miss Kimberley.

“Thanks to everyone involved in the Dynamiters team from the head coach to all of the volunteers,” he said. “They made my KIJHL experience amazing and the Nitros are definitely the best organization in the KIJHL. [They] have Junior A caliber fans.”