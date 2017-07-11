Kimberley Dynamiters add veteran defenceman Mason Palaga

Josh Lockhart

The Kimberley Dynamiters acquired defenceman Mason Palaga (‘97) on Moday from the Chase Heat for future considerations.

Palaga is a KIJHL veteran, having played the past two seasons with the Heat. Last season he registered nine goals and 19 assists in 33 games. He missed part of the season due to hand injury.

The 6’2 defenceman went on to be the team’s top scoring defenceman during the playoffs, picking up 16 points in 18 games, as the Heat went to the KIJHL finals and eventually lost to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Palaga describes himself as a two-way defenceman who enjoys joining the rush, but is also competitive in his own end, which he said is his priority.

The new addition said he is most excited to join the team because of their defensive depth, success last season and the incredible fan base. He also intends to attend the College of the Rockies, which also influenced his decision.

Dynamiters head coach and general manager Derek Stuart is excited to bring Palaga on board.

“[Palaga] is a big, strong, defenceman who will help us immensely at both ends of the rink,” Stuart said. “That combined with his experience and maturity give us what we believe is an elite 20-year-old in this league.”

This will be Palaga’s first season away from his hometown of Kamloops, and he is looking forward to calling Kimberley home this coming year.