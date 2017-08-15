Kimberley Civic Centre to host Kootenay Ice intrasquad game

The Kootenay Ice will be hosting an intrasquad game in Kimberley on Wednesday, August 30 as part of their 2017-18 training camp.

The annual ‘Black-White Game’, which features returning players and top prospects, will be held at the Civic Centre as a final event before the team begins their pre-season action in September.

The teams will be named after the event’s sponsors: Alpine Toyota and Centex Market/ Stoke Juice.

“The Ice are excited to partner with the City of Kimberley for this event,” said Matt Cockell, the Ice’s president and general manager. “This is an important game for our players and we look forward to providing a great atmosphere and fan experience for the event.”

Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children with net proceeds going towards the Ice Education Fund and can be purchased at the Ice office at Western Financial Place and on the Kootenay Ice website starting on Wednesday. Tickets will also be available at Centex Market in Kimberley beginning Thursday.

Puck drop for the Black-White Game is at 7 p.m. with the Civic Centre doors opening at 6:00 p.m.