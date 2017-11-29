The 2017 Jaffray Junior Secondary Rebels girls volleyball team. Back row: Sydney Fahselt, Autumn Lightburn, Brooklyn Graham, Annaliese Nelson, Jayda Anselmo, Cassy Boehm, Allana Oestreich. Front row: Taylor Drake, Ellie Oestreich, Belle Boehm.

Jaffray Rebels Junior girls volleyball team place fourth at Provincials

School earns best ever result at a B.C. championship tourney, beat top-ranked team in quarter-finals

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

The Jaffray Junior Secondary Rebels girls volleyball team travelled to Surrey, B.C. over the weekend to participate in the B.C. Junior girls provincial tournament.

Jaffray had gone undefeated in tournament and league play in the Kootenays this season and placed first at the East Kootenay regionals to secure a spot at the championship event.

Out of the thirty-two teams from across the province at the tournament, Jaffray was the smallest school, but the girls finished second in their pool play to move on to the championship side of the draw.

On Saturday, the Rebels defeated Prince George in three sets to move on to the quarterfinals. They then played Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School, the number one ranked team in the province, and defeated them in two sets.

In the semi-finals, however, the girls lost to Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute and then Pacific Academy in the bronze medal game, falling in straight sets.

The team did not come home too disappointed though, as a fourth-place finish is the highest placing for a Jaffray team in the school’s history. Two players were also given individual accolades, with Ellie Oestreich being named a first team all-star and Belle Boehm being named a second team all-star.

Following the event, the team was recognized by the host school and other teams for their sportsmanship and hardwork. The team would like to thank their coach Allana Oestreich and all their sponsors — Lightburn Ventures, Galloway Lumber, Galloway Lumber, Dalpat Contracting, Reid Carpentry, NJ Contracting, Fernie Ford, George Smith, Jaffray Pub, McD’s Enterprises and Dr. Dan Demmings — for making their memorable experience possible.

