Friday night Cranbrook sports rundown

The College of the Rockies Avalanche women celebrate a point during their home opener on October 20, 2017. (Brad McLeod Photo)

It was a busy night for Cranbrook sports teams on Friday, as the College of the Rockies Avalanche volleyball program kicked off their 2017-18 season at home and the Kootenay Ice played on the road.

The women’s Avalanche were the only winners of the night, as they beat the Camosun Chargers 3-2 to kick off a raucous opening weekend at the college. The Avs came out flying with an early two set lead and eventually squeaked out a 15-13 fifth-set victory.

The men’s Avalanche team struggled to follow the women’s lead, however, and lost in three straight sets to the 3-time defending provincial champion Camosun side.

Meanwhile, in Medicine Hat, the Kootenay Ice followed up their best game of the season with a very disappointing 11-1 loss to the Tigers. The team gave up two goals on seven penalty kills, let in a penalty shot and failed to convert on any of their own five power play chances.

Colton Kroeker had the Ice’s only goal, a shorthanded marker assisted by Keenan Taphorn at the beginning of the third period.

The Ice will return to Cranbrook Saturday night, where they will take on the powerhouse Swift Current Broncos. The Broncos will be travelling from Lethbridge where they beat the Hurricanes 6-4 on Friday.

The Avs will also be in town again tomorrow as both teams have rematches against the Chargers. The women play at 1 p.m., the men at 3 p.m. and the Ice have a 7:00 p.m. start time at Western Financial Place.