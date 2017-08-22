Duczek brothers carve out podium finishes

Mid-way through the summer competitive wake season and Ryder and Dagen Duczek continue to see success on the water. Dagen won silver in the Alberta Provincial U-17 Novice Wakeboard and Gold in the free ride Alberta Junior Surf Division. Ryder took bronze in the Alberta Provincial U-17 Novice Wakeboard Division and Gold in the Competitive Wake Surf Association (CWSA) sanctioned Provincial Junior Surf division. He then took first place in the Koocanusa Wakesurf Challenge.

Ryder and several other East Kootenay wakesurfers competed in the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals that featured over 100 different riders from across Canada and the US. Ryder won first place in the Junior Boys Division, while Cranbrook’s Montana Rousselle and Jaffray’s Cassidy Boehm took 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Junior Girls Division.

The Duczek brothers will be back on the water competing this weekend in the INT Washington League Crescent Bar River Festival on the Columbia River near Quincy Washington.

They are proud to be sponsored by Boston Pizza Cranbrook/Golden, Just Liquid Sports, Hyperlite and Isaac Hockey Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty. They ride and train at Tie Lake near Jaffray.