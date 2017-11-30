Defending champion Belmont Bulldogs win pool on opening day

The teams have been re-seeded for day two of the BC girls AAAA provincial championships at the Langley Events Centre

Day one is in the books at the BC girls AAAA volleyball provincial championships.

Sixteen teams hit the Langley Events Centre courts on Thursday, each playing three games to determine which order they finished in their pool, before being re-seeded for Friday’s round of 16 and quarter-final contests.

And the defending provincial champion Belmont Bulldogs are in good shape after winning Group M.

The Seaquam Seahawks were second, Heritage Woods third and Moscrop fourth.

In Group N, the Earl Marriott Mariners were tops, Van Tech came second, South Delta third and Mount Baker fourth.

The Handsworth Royals won Group P with Mission second, North Peace third and Kelowna fourth.

And in Group R, the Semiahmoo Totems were tops. Lord Byng came second, Oak Bay third and Lord Tweedsmuir fourth.

Photos by Gary Ahuja Black Press

 

