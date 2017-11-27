Cranbrook Triton swimmers put up personal bests at Calgary event

Four swimmers place well at short course event, pick up medals and personal achievements

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

The Cranbrook Triton Swim Team sent four swimmers to the Killarney Short Course Invitational in Calgary, Alberta on November 17 and 18, and had another successful swim meet with 65 percent personal best times.

Sydney Kenke won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke, silver in the 100-metre breaststroke, bronze in the 100-metre butterfly and placed seventh in the 100-metre freestyle.

Josh Cousineau placed third in the 200-metre freestyle, fourth in the 200 backstroke and sixth in the 100 metre backstroke.

Harry Effray placed seventh in both the 100-metre freestyle and the 200-metre freestyle.

Shelby Lehmann placed seventh in the 200-metre freestyle and eighth in the 200-metre backstroke.