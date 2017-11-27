Cranbrook Triton swimmers put up personal bests at Calgary event

Four swimmers place well at short course event, pick up medals and personal achievements

  • Nov. 27, 2017 10:11 a.m.
  • Sports

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

The Cranbrook Triton Swim Team sent four swimmers to the Killarney Short Course Invitational in Calgary, Alberta on November 17 and 18, and had another successful swim meet with 65 percent personal best times.

Sydney Kenke won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke, silver in the 100-metre breaststroke, bronze in the 100-metre butterfly and placed seventh in the 100-metre freestyle.

Josh Cousineau placed third in the 200-metre freestyle, fourth in the 200 backstroke and sixth in the 100 metre backstroke.

Harry Effray placed seventh in both the 100-metre freestyle and the 200-metre freestyle.

Shelby Lehmann placed seventh in the 200-metre freestyle and eighth in the 200-metre backstroke.

Previous story
MBSS Wild Senior boys soccer finish 14th at Provincials

Just Posted

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

Wild Music seeks to launch new era with ‘End Of An Era’

Music department enters video in nation-wide competition

WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

The Price is Right Live! coming to Western Financial Place in Cranbrook

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the excitement up close and in-person.

Erupting volcano traps Canadians in Bali

Canadians stuck in Bali as Mount Agung erupts, cancelling flights

Spruce Grove man identifed as pilot of missing plane

Dominic Neron was flying with his girlfriend from Penticton to Revelstoke.

How do crews deal with roadkill?

ICBC record an average of 10,000 collisions between wildlife and vehicles each year

Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64 “Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”… Continue reading

Santa arrives with his big parade

The annual Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade, hosted by JCI Kootenay, drew families down to Baker Street Saturday, Nov. 25

UPDATE: Plane headed to Edmonton from the Okanagan goes missing

A search is underway near Revelstoke

B.C. VIEWS: Big money and local elections

Slates discouraged in civic politics, unions get green light

Most Read