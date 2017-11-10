Cranbrook minor baseball keeping warm over winter

Bandits head coach, local professional baseball player looking to keep sport heated over cold months

The World Series may have wrapped up and baseball season in the Kootenays is still a long ways away, but the Cranbrook Minor Baseball Association hasn’t gone into hibernation.

After wrapping up a fall Bandits’ travel-team in October, a variety of training programs and one-on-one instructions are being offered through the association for the remainder of fall and winter.

In town during offseason, professional baseball player Zach Johnson — who has played for top clubs in Germany and Australia — is lending a helping hand to Cranbrook Bandits head coach Paul Mrazek in offering indoor training sessions to young ball players in the area.

Mrazek is leading group indoor agility and conditioning training sessions at Pinewood Elementary on Mondays and the Mount Baker Secondary gymnasium on Fridays. The hour-long sessions are drop-in, but with prior communication required.

The Friday sessions are open to Jr. Babe aged baseball players and take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. while Mondays are broken up into seven to 10-year-olds between 5:30 and 6:20 p.m., 11 to 13-year-olds between 6:30 and 7:20 p.m. and anyone above 14 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Johnson, meanwhile, is holding one-on-one skill development sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. in one hour sessions at Highlands Elementary.

Most recently playing for the Mainz Athletics in the Baseball-Bundesliga, Johnson is a formidable hitter, and has put up a 0.335 batting average and a 0.687 slugging percentage, over two seasons and 68 games in Germany.

Any players interested in group training or in one-on-one sessions are asked to contact either Paul Mrazek (yanzek@shaw.ca) or Zach Johnson (zedjay7@gmail.com).

Previous story
Kootenay Ice focused on ‘hatred of losing’ during weekend homestand

Just Posted

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Serious injuries in Highway 95A accident

RCMP respond to collision near Mission-Wycliffe Road Tuesday night.

Peabody debuts at city council meeting

Mike Peabody, who won a local byelection, officially joins mayor and colleagues at city hall.

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort gears up for another season

Cold temperatures and snow have helped to build a base on the ski hill.

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Most Read