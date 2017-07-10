Cranbrook Jr. Bandits 14U team compete at home tournament

The Cranbrook Jr. Bandits program held a 13U/14U baseball tournament over the weekend at Moir Centennial Park.

The Bandits competed in the 14U pool of the ‘Slugfest Tournament’ and went 1-2 in the round robin. Cranbrook lost to 11-1 to the Calgary Junior Dinos and 13-1 to the Lethbridge Bulls, before beating the West Kootenay Orioles 7-2.

In their playoff match on Sunday, the Bandits lost 9-1 to the Bulls who went on to beat the Orioles 12-6 in the championship match.

The 13U pool, meanwhile, was won by the Lethbridge Mounties who defeated the Kelowna Sundevils AA team 14-7 on Sunday afternoon.