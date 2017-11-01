Cranbrook Eagles youth shine at Charity Challenge Boxing Event

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

A sold out, standing-room-only crowd witnessed some of Cranbrook’s finest boxing talent on Saturday night at the Eagles Hall.

Kicking off the Eagles Boxing club’s fourth annual ‘Charity Challenge’ event, several young fighters entered the ring and showed off their skills.

Cranbrook’s youngest competitor Dylan Muhlig took on the always tough Riel Martinez from Nelson. In their fourth fight, the two young pugilist exchanged punches early sand Muhlig looked sharp from the opening bell using footwork and hand speed while throwing several combinations towards his opponent.

As is the rule for Jr. A boxers, both were declared winners in the opening bout.

Ty Kolbeck was up next, stepping into the ring after a year off from the sport. The 13-year-old showed little rust and went toe to toe with Max Berkeley from Nelson.

In the end it was Berkeley who walked away with a close split decision victory, but Kolbeck will have a chance at revenge on November 4th as the two are scheduled for a rematch in Nelson.

Promising Eagles boxer, 17-year-old Nike Blackmore showed why he is considered a medal favourite at next year’s Canadian Nationals.

Blackmore took on Chase Wilford, from Edmonton, in an exhibition match where he thoroughly impressed the crowd with his slick footwork, combinations and a jab that never quit.

Blackmore will be representing the Eagles club at the 2018 Provincials Championships and hopes he can pick up the results to get him on the B.C. Provincial team at Nationals.

Two former Provincial champions, Colin Adams and Connor Rankin, both representing the Cranbrook Eagles Club, also stepped into the ring, in what turned out to be judged as the best bout of the night.

Both boxers stood toe-to-toe and exchanged some heavy blows right from the opening bell. The action continued through rounds two and three with both boxers throwing punches right to the end.

A standing ovation at the final bell signalled the crowds appreciation for the two combatants and a winner had to be declared and Rankin’s arm was raised in victory.

Following the youth competition, a series of charity bouts were held, highlighted by Kootenay Ice mascot Shivers earning a victory over a fighter dressed as the Halloween film franchise villain Michael Myers.

The ‘Charity Challenge’ event was an initiative to raise money for local charities and was sold out before it began.