The Cranbrook Eagles representatives at ‘Fight Night IV’ in Nelson pose with coach Bill Watson. (Submitted Photo)

Cranbrook Eagles compete at Nelson ‘Fight Night’

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

Six Cranbrook Eagles boxers were competitors at the Nelson, B.C. Boxing Club’s ‘Fight Night IV’ over the weekend.

Connor Ferrier, who weighs 70 pounds, and Carter Bannink, who weighs 90, took on Nelson Stryder Sutton and Riel Martinez. All four boxers had their hands raised in victory as there are no losers in the nine to 11-year-old age group.

Then, 13-year-old Ty Kolbeck (130 pounds) fought a rematch from with Max Berkeley from Nelson. Out for revenge after dropping a split decision to Berkeley in Cranbrook in October, Kolbeck again came up short and took another close split decision loss.

16-year-old Dylan Clark of the Eagles followed up that fight by showing why he is considered to be a Canada Winter Games prospect. The 142-pound boxer used effective counter punches and out-punched the taller Samson Berkeley of Nelson. Clark went on to a unanimous decision victory.

25-year-old old Olivia Loseth and 17-year-old Nike Blackmore also both competed hard in exhibition matches with Leah Eberle of Nelson and Geoff Hewlett of North Vancouver.

Previous story
MBSS Senior girls, Junior boys win volleyball tournaments over weekend

Just Posted

Jumbo resort consultants willing to work with Ktunaxa

Despite court ruling, project in standstill as proponents deal with government oversight

Polygamous leader to launch charter challenge

Winston Blackmore back in Cranbrook Supreme Court to argue guilty finding in polygamy case.

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Gas prices going up

Several factors led to latest rise says petroleum analyst

Caribou populations continue to decline due to loss of habitat: federal report

There are only 17 caribou in the Purcell Mountain range and 11 in the Selkirks

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for East Kootenay

Cold Arctic front meets with coastal low-pressure system, creating high snowfall

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Most Read