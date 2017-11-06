Cranbrook Eagles compete at Nelson ‘Fight Night’

FOR THE TOWNSMAN

Six Cranbrook Eagles boxers were competitors at the Nelson, B.C. Boxing Club’s ‘Fight Night IV’ over the weekend.

Connor Ferrier, who weighs 70 pounds, and Carter Bannink, who weighs 90, took on Nelson Stryder Sutton and Riel Martinez. All four boxers had their hands raised in victory as there are no losers in the nine to 11-year-old age group.

Then, 13-year-old Ty Kolbeck (130 pounds) fought a rematch from with Max Berkeley from Nelson. Out for revenge after dropping a split decision to Berkeley in Cranbrook in October, Kolbeck again came up short and took another close split decision loss.

16-year-old Dylan Clark of the Eagles followed up that fight by showing why he is considered to be a Canada Winter Games prospect. The 142-pound boxer used effective counter punches and out-punched the taller Samson Berkeley of Nelson. Clark went on to a unanimous decision victory.

25-year-old old Olivia Loseth and 17-year-old Nike Blackmore also both competed hard in exhibition matches with Leah Eberle of Nelson and Geoff Hewlett of North Vancouver.