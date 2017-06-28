Cranbrook Bandits ‘B’ team drop doubleheader to Kalispell Lakers

The Cranbrook Bandits ‘B’ team experienced another pair of tough outings at home on Tuesday afternoon as they dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Kalispell Lakers.

The first game of the afternoon got off to a dismal start and the Bandits ended up losing 11-6 after a full seven innings. The rematch finished after six innings with the Lakers earning a comfortable 12-2 win.

The very first inning of the day set a negative tone, as the Lakers put up five runs and then countered with three quick outs on defence.

While the junior Bandits made it a contest in the next few innings, the slow beginning cost them.

Finn Ferrier was the Bandits bright spot on offence, as he went 2-for-4 at the plate and had two RBIs. Carter Purdy took the loss as pitcher and was replaced by Cameron Reid in the second inning after giving up seven runs, two hits, and striking out only one batter.

Although Cranbrook got off to a better start in the second game, only giving up two runs in the first inning, a six-run fourth sunk the Bandits chances.

Braiden Koran, who didn’t play in the first game, led the team in hits with a 2-for-3 showing. He also scored one of the team’s two runs after hitting a single, stealing second, and then making an impressive run off a Tyson D’Etcheverrey single fly ball.

The doubleheader extended the team’s losing streak to 14 games, with their last win coming in the pre-season on May 21 against a Calgary Redbirds U14 team.

The U17 Bandits club now have a 8-14 record overall and a 0-6 record against American Legion Montana League opponents. They will return to Confederation Park for another doubleheader against Lethbridge on Saturday, July 1 with action kicking off at 1:00 p.m.