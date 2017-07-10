Cranbrook Bandits ‘B’ team continues to struggle in Medicine Hat

The Cranbrook Bandits ‘B’ team continued to struggle over the weekend as they lost all four games at a tournament in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Kicking off the ‘American Legion B Saamis Rotary Baseball Tournament’ against the host Medicine Hat Saamis Rotary Majestics on Friday, the Bandits lost 13-3. On Saturday, they were defeated by Saskatchewan’s Macklin Lakers 15-6 and then fell to the Edmonton Confederation Park team 15-0.

Cranbrook ended the tournament on Sunday morning with a 12-1 loss to the Edmonton Jays.

The Midwest Diamondbacks ended up winning the tourney championship after beating the Majestics 8-4 in the finals.

Despite their lack of positive results, several players continued to shine for the Bandits. Braiden Koran had four hits in seven at-bats and had two RBIs. Alex Smith, meanwhile, went three for six and also picked up two RBIs.

With the four losses, the Bandits ‘B’ team’s losing streak is now at 20 straight games. They have an overall record of 8-20 and will end their inaugural season at the Bitterroot Red Sox tournament in Hamilton, Montana which goes from July 13 to 16.