Cranbrook Badgers field lacrosse to play at ‘Oregon Lacrosse Classic’

For the Townsman

The Cranbrook Varsity and Jr. Varsity Badgers field lacrosse teams are travelling to Bend, Oregon this weekend for the annual ‘Oregon Lacrosse Classic’.

The Badgers teams have been practicing hard three days a week in preparation for the tournament, which features 155 teams from all across the United States and Canada. There are 13 divisions that are named after some of Oregon’s most famous natural landmarks.

The team hired a chartered bus and left early Thursday morning with 31 players and a handful of coaches and parents to cheer them on. Players are excited to be bunking at the dorms at Oregon State University.

The team plans to be home late Sunday or early Monday and the organization will be updating Facebook and Twitter (@cranbrookbadgers) throughout the weekend.

Jr. Varsity schedule:

Friday, July 21: Cranbrook vs Seattle Stars @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Cranbrook vs Vancity Ravens @ 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 22: Cranbrook vs NorCal @ 12 p.m.

Varsity schedule:

Friday, July 21: Cranbrook vs Marin @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Cranbrook vs Rhino Lax @ 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 22: Cranbrook vs South Sound Stars @ 3 p.m.