Countdown to BC Winter Games begins

Olympic athletes will be on hand to watch the torchlighting ceremony Wednesday evening in Kamloops

The road to the BC Winter Games begins Wednesday with festivities and a torchlighting ceremony in Kamloops.

Olympic Day 2017 takes place at the Tournament Capital Centre with educational games for teens and kids designed to inspire them to become and stay physically active.

Olympic athletes on hand include mountain biker Catharine Pendrel, wheelchair basketball player Jessica Vliegenthart, swimmer Brent Hayden and shot putter Dylan Armstrong.

READ MORE: TEAM BC athletes recognized by Province

The highlight of the all-day event will be the torchlighting ceremony at 6 p.m. to mark the official countdown to the 2018 Winter Games, as well as debuting the official theme song, “Moments in the Mountains,” written and performed by B.C. singer-songwriter Madison Olds.

“A lot of hard work has gone into preparing to bring the Games to Kamloops, but this milestone really turns up the volume – and the excitement! We are less than 100 days away from welcoming 2,000 athletes, coaches and officials from all over British Columbia to compete in 19 sports,” said Niki Remesz, Kamloops 2018 BC Winter Games president.

Following the torchlighting ceremony, the torch will head to Sun Peaks resort for a second ceremony right on the ski hill.

Olympians Kenny Dale and Lark Frolek-Dale will take part in the Sun Peaks event. Young skiers will have a chance to meet the duo and have Dale help them with their ski skills.

The games will take place Feb. 22-25, 2018, in Kamloops.

