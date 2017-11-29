Sam Laudrup (left) and Katie Anderson (right) are the first recruits for the College of the Rockies Avalanche women’s volleyball team for the 2018-19 season.

COTR Avalanche sign pair of Mount Baker volleyball players

Left-side hitters Katie Anderson and Sam Lautrup commit to local college for 2018-19 season

The College of the Rockies Avalanche volleyball program continued to add gems from their own backyard on Tuesday, announcing the signing of two local players.

Currently playing for the Mount Baker Secondary Wild senior girls team, left-side hitters Katie Anderson and Sam Lautrup were at COTR to sign letters of intent to join the Avs next season.

Both players expressed excitement in joining the program they grew up watching.

“[I’m happy to] be close to home,” Lautrup said. “Our club team used to come out and watch [the Avs] a lot [and we even] had nicknames for everyone, which was fun.”

Lautrup and Anderson will join three of their Mount Baker teammates from last year — Brooke Lightburn, Morgan Charlton and Janine Harach — as the Avs continue to increase their Kootenay roots.

For Anderson, being familiar with the coaching staff was a big draw to joining the local college team.

“I love the coaching style because I’ve been coached by [Avs head coach] John [Swanson] before,” she said. “The team is [also] really strong and [it will be] really convenient to be close to home.”

While both play left-side at the high school level, Lautrop expects to move to the right side or play middle blocker for the Avs. The jump to the PACWEST is something that she is really looking forward to.

“I’m excited for the skill level jump because this year [with MBSS] we’ve played a lot of weaker teams and it’s not as much fun,” she explained. “Next year, playing stronger teams more often will improve [my play] and just be better volleyball in general.”

Lautrop said that she plans to take general studies in her first year at COTR, while Anderson will upgrade her courses before choosing an academic path.

The pair will join fellow Wild athlete Caleb Peters with the Avs next season, as the power hitter committed to the men’s team in early October.

While the COTR volleyball program is currently on it’s winter semester break, the Mount Baker teams are in the Lower Mainland for the B.C. High School Championships.

Last year at the tournament, the girls came in seventh place and now five of those players will be together again with COTR in 2018-19.

“I’m very excited to play with some former teammates from last year and [also] to meet and play with some new people,” Anderson said. “I’m excited [for next season].”

Previous story
Kootenay Ice host Prince Albert Raiders in ‘retro night’
Next story
MBSS Wild volleyball teams ready to ‘turn heads’ at B.C. Championship

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Community Foundation celebrates $2 million milestone

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) has reached $2 million in permanently invested funds and recently celebrated this major milestone.

36th annual Seniors Dinner served up Wednesday at Colombo Lodge

Community comes together to help Rotary Club serve at largest seniors event in southeast BC

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

BookNotes: Marsh’s Library through the centuries

Not only does the library have all of its original seating, tables, and shelving, but it does not have any books newer than 1799.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Province to crack down on dangerous drivers

Drivers caught street racing or stunt driving will soon see driving prohibitions extended up to 36 months

Fernie to get outdoor skating rink with Calgary Flames Foundation funds

A group of volunteers have come forward to help build the rink

War criminal drinks poison in court and dies

A convicted Croatian war criminal has died after swallowing what he said was poison

Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Pensioners gets no assistance, threat of huge tax on salvage logging

Average B.C. commute is 26 minutes: census

British Columbians are putting a priority on affordable living costs over time spent on the road

B.C.’s mental health detention system violates charter rights: report

Community Legal Assistance Society calls for Mental Health Act overhaul

Most Read