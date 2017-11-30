Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is ending his career due to spinal issues

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is ending his hockey career due to spinal issues.

The team says doctors have recommended he not return to the ice because of “long-term, significant health risks” associated with a cervical disc herniation.

Dorsett was shut down 14 games into the 2016-17 season when the numbness he often felt after taking or receiving a hit became progressively worse.

Related: Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

The 30-year-old from Kindersley, Sask., underwent spinal surgery a year ago and was cleared to play this season.

But he recently began experiencing back and neck stiffness.

Dorsett’s surgeon, Dr. Robert Watkins, says tests revealed that he has sustained a “cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion.”

Watkins and team doctors advised Dorsett not to resume his hockey career.

Dorsett says he is ”devastated by the news” but that there is no “grey area.”

In 515 NHL games, Dorsett collected 51 goals and 76 assists.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baer scores in OT, Kootenay Ice win 4-3 over Raiders

Just Posted

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Community Foundation celebrates $2 million milestone

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) has reached $2 million in permanently invested funds and recently celebrated this major milestone.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Opinion: Jim Carrey’s wisdom from the dark side of the moon

Paul Rodgers Earlier this fall, I felt compelled to write a column… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: Hugs, and thanks to the kind lady who found my purse… Continue reading

News, notes, happenings and good deals from yesteryear

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

BookNotes: Marsh’s Library through the centuries

Not only does the library have all of its original seating, tables, and shelving, but it does not have any books newer than 1799.

B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment

Road test replacing DriveABLE computer starting in March

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is ending his career due to spinal issues

Most Read