Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen and St. Louis centre Brayden Schenn have been named the NHL’s three stars for November, while Vancouver winger Brock Boeser is the rookie of the month.

MacKinnon registered five goals and 15 assists in 12 games, leading the Avalanche to a 6-4-2 record over November. He posted seven multi-point games, highlighted by a career-high five points (one goal, four assists) in a Nov. 16 game against Washington.

MacKinnon added two overtime goals in his final five contests of the month, equalling his total from his first 318 career NHL games.

Andersen went 9-2-1 with a 2.14 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts to guide the Maple Leafs to a 10-4-1 November. He allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his 12 appearances, highlighted by consecutive shutouts Nov. 16 against New Jersey and Nov. 18 at Montreal.

Andersen ranks second in the NHL with 15 wins this season, compiling a 2.76 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games.

Schenn recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 12 games to propel the Blues to a 7-5-0 November and the top of the Western Conference standings. He collected five multi-point performances, headlined by a pair of career-high, four-point efforts.

Schenn also scored two game-winning goals, including his fifth career overtime tally Nov. 18 at Vancouver.

Boeser led all players across the league with 11 goals in 15 games, while also adding five assists.

He became the second rookie in Canucks history to reach double-digits in goals in one month, joining Pavel Bure, who scored 12 times in March 1992.

The 20-year-old from Burnsville, Minn., also became the first rookie to score 11 goals in a month since Nail Yakupov put up the same number with the Edmonton Oilers in April 2013.

The Canadian Press

